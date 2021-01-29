UBS Group Cuts Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$141.00

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from C$148.00 to C$141.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s previous close.

CNR has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$138.83.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$133.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63. Canadian National Railway Company has a twelve month low of C$92.01 and a twelve month high of C$149.11. The company has a market cap of C$94.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$140.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$138.64.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.37, for a total transaction of C$424,106.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,207,191.07. Also, Director Edith E. Holiday sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.34, for a total value of C$288,684.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,804,573.32. In the last three months, insiders sold 914,561 shares of company stock valued at $132,910,522.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

