UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of UBS stock opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. Analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 139,538,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,555,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,395 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in UBS Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,787,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,492,000 after buying an additional 2,623,336 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,830,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,663,000 after buying an additional 754,872 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,809,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,812,000 after buying an additional 645,362 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,352,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,011,000 after acquiring an additional 609,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.