UBS Group Reiterates €10.10 Price Target for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) received a €10.10 ($11.88) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SDF. Baader Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Independent Research set a €7.20 ($8.47) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Warburg Research set a €7.35 ($8.65) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.70 ($7.88) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.67 ($9.02).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) alerts:

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) stock opened at €9.70 ($11.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 52 week high of €10.44 ($12.28).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.