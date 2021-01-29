UBS Group Reiterates €12.70 Price Target for Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA)

UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €13.38 ($15.74).

Get Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) alerts:

Shares of ORA opened at €9.80 ($11.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.84. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 52-week high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.