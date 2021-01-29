UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

PROSY has been the subject of several other research reports. ING Group began coverage on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Prosus stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.84. The company had a trading volume of 250,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,253. Prosus has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $25.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

