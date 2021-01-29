UCA Coin (UCA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $41,366.00

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. UCA Coin has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $41,366.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UCA Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UCA Coin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UCA Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00046735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00116998 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00061953 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.20 or 0.00244363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00060146 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,189.65 or 0.83569482 BTC.

UCA Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,273,101,981 coins and its circulating supply is 1,594,394,314 coins. The official website for UCA Coin is ucacoin.com.

UCA Coin Coin Trading

UCA Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UCA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UCA Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UCA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UCA Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UCA Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.