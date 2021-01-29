Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Down 7.3%

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) shares fell 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.20 and last traded at $37.49. 643,957 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 524,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Cowen raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $363.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,014. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after buying an additional 37,624 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 12.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.