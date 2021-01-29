Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $99.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RARE has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.18.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $140.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.31. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $179.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 2.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $81.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 million. Analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $562,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,323.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total transaction of $4,107,000.00. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $57,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 615.8% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $68,000.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

