Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Shares Down 6.3%

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) traded down 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.35. 11,088,178 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 5,259,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAA. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth about $113,561,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,235,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,545 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,635,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 853,120 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,580,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

