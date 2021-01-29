Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Earns Outperform Rating from Northland Securities

Unifi (NYSE:UFI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Northland Securities in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Unifi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

NYSE:UFI traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.41. 3,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.94. Unifi has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $25.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.32. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Unifi will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $437,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 329.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Unifi during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Unifi during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Unifi by 47.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Unifi during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

