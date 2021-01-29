UniLend (UFT) Price Hits $0.52 on Exchanges

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. UniLend has a total market cap of $7.34 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar. One UniLend token can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001394 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00062828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.20 or 0.00760279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005678 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00043818 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.49 or 0.03778582 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00017611 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013258 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,084,300 tokens. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject.

Buying and Selling UniLend

UniLend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

