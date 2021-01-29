Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €51.85 ($61.00).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Unilever has a 1 year low of €42.10 ($49.53) and a 1 year high of €52.29 ($61.52).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

