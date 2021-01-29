Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.48. The stock had a trading volume of 45,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.83. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

