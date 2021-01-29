Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Increased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,515 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 2.6% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.04. 76,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,294. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.83. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

