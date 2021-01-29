United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Trimmed by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS opened at $157.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $135.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

