United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Decreased by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 95.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,556 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.15. 27,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.17.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

