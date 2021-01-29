United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will report sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. United Rentals reported sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year sales of $8.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $8.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $9.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.06.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,197,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,544,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,323,000 after buying an additional 151,125 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,347.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,122,000 after buying an additional 934,233 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 953,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $187,334,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $10.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.01. 1,117,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,486. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.14 and its 200-day moving average is $200.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $267.59.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

