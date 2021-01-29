United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 (NYSE:UZB) Short Interest Update

United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 (NYSE:UZB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the December 31st total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of UZB stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62. United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78.

United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 Company Profile

There is no company description available for United States Cellular Corp.

