United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Announces $0.01 Dividend

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) announced a dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th.

United States Steel has decreased its dividend payment by 80.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. United States Steel has a dividend payout ratio of 4.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United States Steel to earn ($1.66) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -2.4%.

X stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.76. The company had a trading volume of 21,984,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,003,527. United States Steel has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cfra upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Argus raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

