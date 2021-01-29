United States Steel (NYSE:X) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

United States Steel (NYSE:X) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE X traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,984,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,003,527. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61.

Several analysts recently commented on X shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Cfra raised United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

