United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Earnings Results

United States Steel (NYSE:X) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

United States Steel stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.76. 21,984,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,003,527. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $24.71.

Get United States Steel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on X shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cfra upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.