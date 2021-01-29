Unitil Co. Declares Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:UTL)

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) announced a dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Unitil has raised its dividend payment by 4.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $40.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.93. Unitil has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $65.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.44 million, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). Unitil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. Analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Meissner, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,915. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

