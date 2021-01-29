Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $229.86.

OLED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total value of $2,133,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,126,867.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,467 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,738. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 865.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLED stock traded down $5.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.64. 2,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,473. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.37. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $105.11 and a 1-year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.05 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

