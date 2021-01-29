Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Barrington Research also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $76.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.25 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%.

NYSE:UTI opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.97 million, a PE ratio of -56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18,851 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $702,000. National Investment Services of America LLC increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 90,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 46,894 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

