Uquid Coin Price Hits $4.69 on Exchanges (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $46.87 million and approximately $7.92 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for about $4.69 or 0.00013668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00066217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.44 or 0.00849844 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00049131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.98 or 0.04137761 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00014550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017539 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

