Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $5.83, but opened at $6.40. Urban One shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 81,295 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Alfred C. Liggins bought 274,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $285,435.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eric Semler bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,015,786 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,805. Company insiders own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban One alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $316.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $91.91 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban One during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Urban One in the third quarter valued at $143,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.