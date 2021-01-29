Usca Ria LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Usca Ria LLC cut its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $111.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Maxim Group cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.69.

Shares of BLUE opened at $45.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average of $53.01.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.73) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,969 shares of company stock valued at $89,344 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

