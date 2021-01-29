Usca Ria LLC Has $1.99 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 226,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,281,000 after purchasing an additional 37,207 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 39,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Edward Jones raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $248,208.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,683 shares in the company, valued at $248,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $245,641.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,476 shares of company stock worth $7,954,350. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $144.87 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.07. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

