Usca Ria LLC Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 332.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,478,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,697 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,941,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,500,000 after buying an additional 274,385 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,503,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,360,000 after buying an additional 36,933 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,202,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,404,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 975,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,924,000 after buying an additional 2,010,777 shares in the last quarter.

IWN stock opened at $140.26 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $145.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.93.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

