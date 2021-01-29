Usca Ria LLC Purchases 16,285 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 163.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,285 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 487.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 112.1% in the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HACK stock opened at $60.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average is $50.51. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $64.36.

