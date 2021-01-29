Usca Ria LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Usca Ria LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $54.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.34. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $56.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.