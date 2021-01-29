Usca Ria LLC Sells 8,802 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,802 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 83.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 38.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,608,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,562,000 after purchasing an additional 449,214 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.79.

FNV opened at $121.58 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $166.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.47, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.