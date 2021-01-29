USDJ (USDJ) Price Hits $1.00

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. USDJ has a market cap of $14.75 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USDJ has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00045965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00118706 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00063070 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00245191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00060668 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,543.91 or 0.85578706 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 14,714,553 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network.

Buying and Selling USDJ

USDJ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

