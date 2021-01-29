Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.61.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $24.63.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $37,590,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,060,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,414,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,760,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

