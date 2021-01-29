V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RYT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 219.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,525,000 after buying an additional 79,988 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $988,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $254.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $135.78 and a 52-week high of $262.61.

