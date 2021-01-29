V Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 417.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $371.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $427.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.43.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

