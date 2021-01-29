V Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 44,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 16,802 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2,190.1% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 5,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BX opened at $67.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $68.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.16 and a 200-day moving average of $57.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on BX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.19.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

