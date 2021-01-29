V Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $576.00 to $588.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $608.00 to $599.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.82.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.59, for a total value of $2,270,478.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,783,697.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,882,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,200 shares of company stock worth $29,266,161. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $536.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $548.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.90 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.