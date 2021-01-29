Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VLEEY. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Valeo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valeo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Valeo alerts:

Shares of Valeo stock opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84. Valeo has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $20.55.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.