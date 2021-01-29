Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%.

Valero Energy stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average of $51.60. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,943.69, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

