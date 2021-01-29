Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ VLY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,740. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

