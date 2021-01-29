Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares worth $33,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,223.0% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 524,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after acquiring an additional 501,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 379,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares during the period.

VEU stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.45. The stock had a trading volume of 252,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,897. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.88.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

