Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Increased by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,282,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.94. 21,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,069. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $262.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.02.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

