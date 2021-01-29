Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Boosted by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,145 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 13.6% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $25,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $4.74 on Friday, hitting $251.21. The stock had a trading volume of 74,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,069. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.02. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $262.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

