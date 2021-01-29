Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,360.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 12,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $359.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $352.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.44. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $369.52.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

