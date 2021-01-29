Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 124,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 62,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,722,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $2,878,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $120.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $124.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.