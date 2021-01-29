Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

VB stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.20. 11,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,157. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.12 and its 200 day moving average is $171.52. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $210.49.

