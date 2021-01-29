Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $202.26 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $210.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.52.

