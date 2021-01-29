Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s Largest Position

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.6% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,292,000 after acquiring an additional 569,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after acquiring an additional 775,040 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,197 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,119,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,217,000 after buying an additional 122,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $596,934,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $345.70. The company had a trading volume of 70,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $344.07 and a 200 day moving average of $321.30. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $354.64.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.