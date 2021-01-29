Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $345.70. The stock had a trading volume of 70,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.30. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $354.64.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

